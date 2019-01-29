LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In the (unlikely) event the L.A. Rams lose the Super Bowl Sunday, some fans will at least be able to take solace in having a slightly lighter wallet thanks to Uber.

The ride-hailing service announced this week it will be offering free “Unhappy Hour” rides in the losing Super Bowl city for up to one hour after the game.

To redeem the ride, users must have the Uber Rewards program. Users in L.A. and Boston will receive an “Unhappy Hour” promotional code on Sunday through the app which they must enter after the game when booking the ride. The free ride is good for up to $50 on UberX, UberXL and Uber Pool.

The Rams and New England Patriots will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

