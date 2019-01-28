LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Starbucks customers in L.A. can now have their favorite coffee delivered straight to their door.

Starbucks Monday launched its new delivery service in L.A. in partnership with Uber Eats, the online food ordering service.

Delivery orders will include a $2.49 booking fee and customers will need to download the Uber Eats app. There is no minimum order.

Starbucks said it has developed a packaging method to maintain the quality of hot and cold drinks during delivery, which is not supposed to take more than 30 minutes.

About 95 percent of items on the Starbucks menu are available for delivery, including most season drinks.

L.A. is one of the first cities to get Starbucks Delivers. It launched in San Francisco last week and is slowly being rolled out across the U.S.