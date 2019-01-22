LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Starbucks lovers will soon be able to get their coffee delivered right to their door.

The coffee giant announced it is launching a new delivery service Tuesday in San Francisco, which it will then roll out to Los Angeles and a handful of other U.S. cities in the coming weeks. The service, known as Starbucks Delivers, is a joint partnership with Uber Eats.

Delivery orders will include a $2.49 booking fee and customers will need to download the Uber Eats app.

Starbucks said it has developed a packaging method to maintain the quality of hot and cold drinks during delivery, which is not supposed to take more than 30 minutes.

About 95 percent of items on the Starbucks menu will be available for delivery.

Starbucks did not provide an exact date for when its delivery service will be available in L.A.