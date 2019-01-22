LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The L.A. Rams will have more than just the Lombardi Trophy as incentive when they take on the New England Patriots Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

Anheuser-Busch has promised that it will give out free Bud Light to the city that wins the Super Bowl.

“You win the Super Bowl, we bring the beer,” the company wrote in a short video posted to Bud Light’s twitter account.

The company made the same promise last year to Philadelphia. When the Eagles won, Bud Light followed through, handing out one free beer to customers at bars along the Eagles’ victory parade route.

“As promised, we’re brewing up enough beer for the city that wins the Super Bowl, and we’ll be there to celebrate,” Bud Light said in a Jan. 13 tweet posted prior to the conference title games.

The details about how the beer will be distributed were not released. However if last year serves as a template, 38,000 cans of beer were handed out during the Eagles’ victory parade, according to the Philly Voice. Those who weren’t at the parade received a $7 rebate towards a six-pack of beer, the Philly Voice said.

During the World Cup last summer in Russia, Anheuser-Busch issued a similar challenge to the Mexico soccer team. It promised that if Mexico defeated Brazil in the round of 16, it would give out free beer throughout the state of California.

Mexico has advanced to the knockout stage in a staggering six straight World Cups, but has not progressed further, creating what has become known as the so-called “curse of the 5th game.” Mexico lost to Brazil and Anheuser-Busch was off the hook.