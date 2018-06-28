LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Mexico has advanced to the knockout stage in a staggering six straight World Cups dating back to 1994. In every case, however, it never progressed farther than the round of 16.

In its now seventh try, the El Tri will try to break the so-called “curse of the 5th game” when it takes on mighty Brazil at 7 a.m. Pacific time Monday in Samara, Russia.

And neutral soccer fans in California now have a pretty strong reason to root for Mexico.

Earlier this month, Anheuser-Busch announced that it would give out free beer in California if Mexico advances to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1986, when it hosted the World Cup.

In a Twitter post before the start of the World Cup, using its popular “Dilly, Dilly” advertising campaign, Bud Light informed “soccer fans from the land of California” that “Our King John Barley… by royal decree, has announced that should Mexico advance to the quarterfinals, such a great victory shall be celebrated by him helping ye pay for thy celebratory Bud Lights.”

Hear ye, hear ye Mexico fans. pic.twitter.com/3k6n0R2t15 — Bud Light (@budlight) June 9, 2018

Bud Light did not specify how or where the free beer would be distributed, or why California had been selected as the lucky state, just stating “more details to come.”

Bud Light issued a similar challenge for the Philadelphia Eagles last season, also promising free beer if they won the Super Bowl. Bud Light followed through, handing out one free beer per customer at bars along the Eagles’ victory parade route in downtown Philly.