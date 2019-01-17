Live Storm Updates | Latest Evacuations and Closures

HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) – Several homes in the Nichols Canyon area of Hollywood Hills were being evacuated Thursday as a precaution due to a mudslide following a series of storms this week which brought several inches of rain to the region.

At around 9:30 a.m., a mudslide was reported at a home under construction in the 1800 block of North Stanley Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters responded and determined that soil had shifted under the home, which sits on a hillside.

There have been no reported injuries so far.

Five construction workers and several surrounding homes were being evacuated as a precaution, the fire department said. That included homes on nearby Nichols Canyon Road north of Courtney Avenue.