Live Storm Updates

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The third and final in a series of storms hitting the Southland this week has dumped several inches of rain on recent wildfire burn areas, which are at risk of flooding and debris flows.

Here are the latest road closures and evacuations as of Thursday.

Woolsey Fire Burn Area:

Mandatory Evacuations:

–Corral Canyon / El Nido (3 properties on Sea Breeze)

–Escondido / Old Chimney

–Escondido Drive / Latigo Canyon

–Malibu West / Trancas Canyon

–Malibou Lake

–All of Ramirez Canyon Road and adjacent streets

–Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park & Restaurant

Residents can pick up free, empty sandbags at Malibu area fire stations.

Holy Fire Burn Area:

Mandatory Evacuations:

— Laguna A

— Amorose

— Alberhill

— Glen Ivy A

— Glen Ivy B

— Glen Eden, Grace

— Horsethief A

— Laguna A

— Maitri

— McVicker A

— Rice

— Withrow A

Ventura County:

Mandatory evacuations:

— South Coast of Ventura County/Community of Malibu

— Matilija / Wheeler Springs / North fork (extending along Oso Road)

Voluntary evacuations:

— Bell Canyon (entire community)

— Oak Park (specific homes adjacent to the hillsides)

— Residences east of Hwy 33 / Casitas Springs (Vista Burn area)

— Ventura City – voluntary evacuations ordered for Ondulando, Hobson Heights, Clearpoint and Westside area

— La Conchita

— East Ojai

Burbank:

— Voluntary evacuation order for Country Club Drive above Via Montana.

— Stough Nature Center and Wildwood Canyon hiking and recreation areas remain closed.

Road Closures:

Los Angles County:

— Topanga Canyon Boulevard is closed between Pacific Coast Highway and Grand View Drive in Malibu.

— Malibu Canyon Road is closed between Civic Center Way and Piuma Road.

— Decker Road (State Route 23) is closed between the PCH and upper Mulholland Highway. Only residents with proper identification are permitted.

— Pacific Coast Highway closed between Seapoint St. and Warner Ave. in Huntington Beach. Closure expected to last into Thursday.

— Bouquet Canyon Road in Angeles National Forest will be closed due to rain, snow and icy conditions.

— Angeles Crest Highway in the Angeles National Forest is closed between mile posts 35.30 and 64.10 due to snow.

Ventura County:

— Yerba Buena Road, from Ellice Street to Yellow Hill Road – Extended duration closure

— Harbor Blvd. between Sanjon Rd. and the Ventura Pier (City of Ventura)

— Lockwood Valley Rd. (closed due to flooding)

— SR 33 Fairview Rd. to Lockwood Valley

— Bundren Street, between Santa Ana and Mahoney

— Creek Road, between Hermosa and Kenewa St.

School Closures For Thursday, Jan. 17:

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District:

— Juan Cabrillo Elementary School

— Point Dume Marine Science School

— Webster Elementary School

— Malibu Middle and High School

— Malibu preschool and the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu.

Lake Elsinore Unified School District:

— Withrow Elementary

— Rice Canyon Elementary

Santa Barbara County:

— Our Lady of Mount Carmel School on a two-hour delay.

Evacuation Centers:

— Temescal Canyon High School at 28755 El Toro Road in Lake Elsinore.

— Santa Monica High School South Gym at 601 Pico Blvd.

— Agoura Hills/Calabasas Community Center at 27040 Malibu Hills Rd. in Agoura.

— People can take small pets to the Agoura Animal Care Center at 29525 Agoura Rd.

— Large animals can be taken to Pierce College in Woodland Hills or the Hansen Dam Recreation Center in Lakeview Terrace.

— Goleta Valley Community Center at 5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

Important Numbers:

— Call the L.A. County incident information line by dialing “211” or 213-229-1850.

— City of Malibu emergency hotline: 310-456-CITY, ext. 311

— Report a storm-related emergency to the city of L.A. by calling 800-996-2489.

— L.A. Department of Water and Power: 1-800-DIAL-DWP

— Southern California Edison: 800-611-1911