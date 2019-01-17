  • KCAL9On Air

Storm Watch

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Freeways throughout Southern California are bearing the brunt of a fourth day of heavy rainfall with flooded lanes and closures due to major crashes.

Several freeways were closed early Thursday due to flooding, including the 110 Freeway into Pasadena and the 10 Freeway between the 110 and 60 freeways.

The northbound 101 to the westbound 10 freeways was also flooded, and closed for an unknown duration.

Slick roadways are expected to complicate much of the morning commute. A big rig jackknifed on the southbound 5 Freeway at Calgrove, while a spinout on the northbound 5 to the westbound 118 freeway had several lanes blocked. Both crashes were cleared, and those lanes have since been reopened.

