MALIBU (CBSLA) — A micro earthquake struck early this morning in Malibu, where residents are already dealing with heavy rainfall and mudslides Thursday morning.

The magnitude-2.8 earthquake was reported at 12:35 a.m. at a depth of just over one mile, with an epicenter just a few miles inland from Point Dume, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A Malibu public works crew is on its way to assess the area, but there were no initial reports of damage.

The quake comes on the 25th anniversary of the Northridge Quake, which ravaged much of the Los Angeles area with a magnitude-6.7 earthquake.

