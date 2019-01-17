VENTURA (CBSLA) — Flash flood warnings were issued Thursday for Thomas Fire burn areas in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties with more than an inch of rain falling per hour.

Heavy rain started up again over Southern California overnight, making the situation in recent burn areas that have been soaked for the past three days even more precarious.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for the Thomas Burn Area in Ventura County. Rainfall rates exceeding an inch per hour. People should get to higher ground away from streams if safe to do so. Otherwise shelter in place and get to the highest point in your home. #cawx #LArain https://t.co/Drt8SejWRi — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 17, 2019

Parts of Ventura County have received more than 4 and a half inches of rain in the past 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service. People are being urged to get to higher ground away from streams. Anyone unable to get to higher ground should shelter in place and get to the highest point in their homes.

