Filed Under:Flash Flood Warning, Santa Barbara County, Thomas Fire, Ventura County

VENTURA (CBSLA) — Flash flood warnings were issued Thursday for Thomas Fire burn areas in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties with more than an inch of rain falling per hour.

Heavy rain started up again over Southern California overnight, making the situation in recent burn areas that have been soaked for the past three days even more precarious.

Parts of Ventura County have received more than 4 and a half inches of rain in the past 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service. People are being urged to get to higher ground away from streams. Anyone unable to get to higher ground should shelter in place and get to the highest point in their homes.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it comes in.

