SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — Heavy rain caused flooding in Long Beach and Seal Beach, turning streets into rivers and pushing water levels right up to the door steps of beach homes.

The deluge of water isn’t even close to over – the National Weather Service predicts another round of heavy rainfall Wednesday night, with as much as an inch of rain in one hour in Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Even with a break in the rain overnight, about a foot of water is still pooled in a parking lot off the sand in Seal Beach.

In Long Beach, Olympic Fitness was flooded, while firefighters went out to homes with sand bags to help keep out the water. Division Street looked more like a canal with up to a foot of water lapping the patios of homes lining the sidewalks.

A strong storm cell moved through Orange County overnight, dumping an inch-and-a-half or more of rain in Fullerton, Yorba Linda and Anaheim Hills; and two inches or more in Garden Grove, Anaheim and Huntington Beach. Seal Beach has gotten the most rain in Orange County, with 3.5 inches of rain since Monday.

There was so much rain, that the roof of an industrial complex in Fountain Valley collapsed. No injuries were reported, and firefighters remain on the scene on Mount Hermann Street.

A flash flood watch is in effect in Orange County through Thursday afternoon.