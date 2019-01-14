STORM WATCH:PCH, Grapevine Closed As Storm Drenches SoCal
ENCINO (CBSLA) – The Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area in Encino was closed Monday due to flooding, according to City Councilman Paul Koretz’s office.

Flooding was affecting the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Woodley Avenue, and Burbank Boulevard is likely to be blocked between Hayvenhurst Avenue and the 405 Freeway.

RELATED: PCH, Grapevine Reopen After Storm Brings Rain, Snow To SoCal

Torrential rain also closed roads in recent burn areas following concerns about mudslides, and thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate their homes.

The downpour is part of a series of storms hitting Southern California this week.

The only dry day expected this week is Friday.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

