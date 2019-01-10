  • KCAL9On Air

Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The City of Angels was illuminated in blue Thursday night as the Rams prepared to faceoff against the Dallas Cowboys at the Coliseum Saturday.

A special ceremony was held at the Coliseum less than 48 hours before the NFC Divisional playoff game.

The celebration continued across the city with several other landmarks lit up in Rams blue. The LAX Gateway columns shined bright blue and the Santa Monica Pier Ferris wheel was a beacon of blue light.

If the Rams get past the Cowboys, they would face either the Eagles or the Saints for the right to make the trip to Atlanta for the Super Bowl.

