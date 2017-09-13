Where To Eat Around USC & The L.A. Coliseum

USC is one of the best schools in the country. With that comes a bevy of great eats to enjoy. These are the best spots near the campus!



Dog Haus Biergarten USC

3335 S Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90007

(213) 748-4287

www.doghaus.com 3335 S Figueroa St.Los Angeles, CA 90007(213) 748-4287 The craft-casual hot dog concept founded by three best friends in Pasadena, CA is known for its gourmet take on hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one-of-a-kind creations. Dog Haus is just steps away from campus making it the perfect spot to drop by and indulge in a quick bite. Haus classics include the Downtown Dog and the Sooo Cali, while guests can also customize their own meals using a wide array of unique toppings. They may be known for their take on hot dogs and sausages, but not to be missed is The Freiburger® and their Biergarten which hosts a Happy Hour Monday through Friday from 3pm until 6pm, as well as weekly Sunday Funday from 3pm until 10pm.



Dirt Dog

2528 S Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90007

(213) 749-1813

www.dirtdogla.com 2528 S Figueroa St.Los Angeles, CA 90007(213) 749-1813 Opened in August of 2014 with a passion for Los Angeles culture, Dirt Dog gets their influence from LA’s bountiful street food cuisine. They feature street food favorites like Bacon Wrapped Hot Dogs and L.A. Street Corn (Elotes) along with horchata ice cream and local craft beers. Their menu includes a selection of: House Dogs, Green Dogs, Dirty Corn and an Elote Dog, Elote Fries and red corn that is on their secret menu.



Bacaro L.A.

2308 S Union Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90007

(213) 748-7205

www.bacarola.com 2308 S Union Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90007(213) 748-7205 Bacaro LA is a Venetian-inspired small plates restaurant featuring Mediterranean-influenced Cicchetti dishes by Chef Lior Hillel. Featuring a rotating curation of small-production wines and eclectic beers from around the world, their wine bar is the first of a growing group of family-owned restaurants from the Kronfli Brothers. Highlights of the menu include the Bacaro Burger and their housemade four-fruit Sangria. They are also known for their one-of-a-kind 90-minute open bar special, bottomless fresh-squeezed mimosas for weekend brunch, and happy hour.



Lemonade

3601 Trousdale Pkwy

Los Angeles, CA 90089

(213) 821-3491

www.lemonadela.com 3601 Trousdale PkwyLos Angeles, CA 90089(213) 821-3491 Centrally located in the Ronald Tutor Campus Center, the fast-casual restaurant is anchored by its fresh array of marketplace salads. The cafeteria-style setting invites guests to ‘eat colorfully’ by grabbing a tray and choosing from an array of hot and cold seasonal dishes that are designed to mix-and-match. Along with seasonal salads, a current favorite is the Mac N Cheese and their Blood Orange Lemonade.



Venue

El Huero

3000 S Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90007

(213) 747-0012

www.elhuero.com El Huero3000 S Figueroa St.Los Angeles, CA 90007(213) 747-0012 Disguised as a rundown taco stand, El Huero is known by locals and Trojans alike by its original name, Chano’s. One of the few restaurants open 24/7 around campus, it is the spot after a football game or to solve your midnight munchies. The restaurant is a rite of passage for late night students cramming for a final, or looking for some cheap good Mexican food after a night on The Row.



Pizza Studio

3584 S Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90007

(213) 763-6124

www.pizzastudio.com 3584 S Figueroa St.Los Angeles, CA 90007(213) 763-6124 Pizza Studio is a build-your-own-pizzas spot that uses fresh ingredients giving customers a plethora of options for fast and premium pizza. They offer a number of crusts which are baked in rosemary, whole grains, flaxseed, firecracker spice, gluten free and traditional styles. Whether you choose to build your own pie or choose from one of the chef-driven options, 10” pies start at just $8.50.



Jacks N Joe

2498 S Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90007

(213) 748-4565

www.jacksnjoe.com 2498 S Figueroa St.Los Angeles, CA 90007(213) 748-4565 Opened by alumni Mark and Vianney Bednorz, Jacks N Joe caters to hungry students on limited budgets by serving up breakfast all day long. The flapjack hot spot churns out morning comfort food and signature coffee seven days a week. From the Jacks Banana WTF Pancakes ($6.85) to the Denver Not Boulder Omelet ($8.75), their pancakes are rich, thick, buttery and about as big as a personal pizza.



Mercado La Paloma

3655 S Grand Ave # 240

Los Angeles, CA 90007

(213) 748-1963

www.mercadolapaloma.com 3655 S Grand Ave # 240Los Angeles, CA 90007(213) 748-1963 Mercado La Paloma, a project of Esperanza Community Housing Corporation, has been converted from a garment factory to a vibrant community gathering space. The vibrant marketplace and cultural center offers authentic cuisines from a variety of regions. There is something for everyone to enjoy from the popular Chichen Itza and Burger Plaza Grill to Azla, Savor, Oaxacalifornia, Thai Corner and Taqueria Vista Hermosa.



23rd Street Café

936 W 23rd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90007

(213) 749-1593

www.23rdstreetcafela.com 936 W 23rd St.Los Angeles, CA 90007(213) 749-1593 23rd Street Café opened in 2006 and is situated just about a mile north of USC’s main campus. The menu features typical lunch café fare, burgers, fries, burritos and omelets, while also experimenting mixing Indian with Mexican dishes. Try their chicken tikka masala quesadilla or the paneer tikka breakfast burrito which include finely shredded hash brown potato inside.

Bill’s Taco House

219 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90011

(323) 233-1587

Looking to grab some tacos before or after a game? This hidden gem in East L.A. is a terrific option. With an authenticity that can’t be recreated, Bill’s Taco House was founded several years ago but stands up to the test of time with their tasty tacos on the cheap.