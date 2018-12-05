  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Antonio Gates, Burglary, Encino, LA Chargers, Robbery

ENCINO (CBSLA) — The Encino home of veteran Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates was reportedly burglarized last weekend while his children were inside the house.

Surveillance video captured a group of suspects climbing over a gate onto the property, according to TMZ. They stole items from the garage, including a hoverboard belong to one of Gates’ children.

LAPD investigators believe that the suspects might have cased the property before the burglary.

In September, burglars hit the Woodland Hills home of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods while he was playing against the Minnesota Vikings at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

