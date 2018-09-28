WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – While Los Angeles Rams receiver Robert Woods was playing against the Minnesota Viking at Memorial Coliseum Thursday night, his Woodland Hills home was being burglarized.

At about 7:20 p.m., Los Angeles police responded to a burglary call at Woods’ home in the 23100 block of Mariano Street. Police told CBS2 the suspects stole property and then fled before officers arrived.

It was not immediately clear what was taken or how many suspects broke in. There was no description of the suspects.

Woods had a great showing in last night’s 38-30 win over the Vikings, going for 101 yards and a touchdown on five catches.

This is just the latest in a slew of celebrity home break-ins.

On Tuesday night, the Hollywood Hills home of singer Rihanna was broken into for the second time in the past five months.

On Sept. 18, three burglars broke into the Encino home of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, at least the fourth time the slugger’s home has been hit by burglars in the past 18 months.

On Aug. 25, two suspects broke into the Sherman Oaks area home of rapper Wiz Khalifa while he was away. Other victims include Demi Lovato, Floyd Mayweather, Rhonda Rousey, Jason Derulo, David Spade, Drake, Scott Disick, Rakim Mayers, Alanis Morissette, Fabio, Amber Rose, Nicki Minaj, Kendall Jenner, Derek Fisher, Emmy Rossum and Jaime Pressley.