LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The suspicious death of a 4-year-old South Los Angeles girl Sunday is now being investigated as a homicide.

Los Angeles police confirmed to CBS2 Monday that the girl’s death is being investigated as a homicide and that a man has been detained.

At about 10:48 a.m. Sunday, Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called for a medical issue at a home in the 1500 block of East 42nd Street, where they found the victim in a bathroom.

She was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she died. Her name was not immediately released.

Police said the child’s father was inside the home at the time, along with two other relatives. He was questioned by LAPD detectives.

“From all the information that we have, we are not certain of the cause of death, which is why we have to treat it as we are, with a crime scene,” LAPD Capt. Paul Espinosa told CBS2 Sunday.

It was unclear the girl’s father was the man later detained. The circumstances leading up to the death were not confirmed. The L.A. County coroner’s office is conducting an autopsy.