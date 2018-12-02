SOUTH LA (CBSLA) — A 4-year-old South LA girl is dead and police Sunday night were trying to figure out if it was a case of child abuse.

The home is being treated as a crime scene by LAPD.

Earlier in the evening police escorted the child’s father into the home on the 1500 block of East 42nd Street in South LA.

The dad was only being questioned. He was not being called a suspect.

Paramedics were called there around 11:17 Sunday morning for a medical issue. When they got there they found the 4-year-old girl in the bathroom.

Investigators say that the child’s father was inside the home at the time along with two other relatives. No other children were there.

Because the case involves the death of a child, the LAPD’s Abused Child Unit out of the department’s Juvenile Division was investigating.

So far there have been no arrests in the case.