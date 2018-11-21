WESTCHESTER (CBSLA) — An arrest has been made in the case of two sisters who were murdered inside their Westchester apartment on Nov. 17. The victims where shot and their apartment was set on fire.

The FBI and LAPD Fugitive Task Force took into custody an unidentified 17-year-old juvenile for the murders and arrested another juvenile for accessory to the homicide.

Police said that the crime was domestic violence and that the suspect was a boyfriend of one of the victims.

16-year-old Sierra Brown and her 27-year-old sister Unique Souvinette had moved into the apartment in the 8600 block of Belford Avenue a few weeks ago.

