DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A double murder mystery in Westchester. Two sisters shot. Their apartment set on fire.

“They took beautiful souls from our family. We are hurting. We are all hurting,” said Tierra Turner.

Tierra Turner’s two cousins were found by firefighters dead inside their burning Westchester apartment on Saturday, and family tells us they were shot.

“My family will never be the same because of this,” said Turner.

16-year-old Sierra Brown and her 27-year-old sister Unique Souvinette just moved into the apartment a few weeks ago, with the help of their dad Kevin Brown.

“It’s sad to cut down two young ladies in the prime of their lives over what? We still don’t have the answers over why? We need closure. We need to know,” said Brown.

The two young women leave behind three small children, who now have nothing around the holidays because everything was burned in the apartment.

“We have to figure out how to explain this to them that their moms are gone,” said Turner.

Police said Tuesday night they don’t have any new information but over the weekend said they’re looking for security video.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to support the children and pay for funeral arrangements.