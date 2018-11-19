MALIBU (CBSLA) – Thousands of customers will be without electricity in portions of Malibu Monday as utility workers repair damaged infrastructure caused by the devastating Woolsey Fire.

Between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday, an area between Kanan Dume Road to the west and Tuna Canyon Road to the east will be under a scheduled power outage while Southern California Edison crews conduct transmission line and equipment repairs.

About 300 utility and public safety personnel will be working on the repairs, SoCal Edison officials said. It’s unclear exactly how many customers are without power. As of Sunday morning, there were more than 4,700 customers still without electricity. For the latest outage information from SCE, click here.

The Disaster Assistance Center and the Malibu Library, both of which are located in 23500 block of Civic Center Way, will not be effected by the outage because they operate on a generator. The public can come in and use computers at both locations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Malibu city officials have been working around the clock to reopen neighborhoods. It has been a tedious process due to sign-offs needed from building inspectors, fire departments, utilities and public health agencies.

Meanwhile, more evacuation orders were being lifted at 9 a.m. for the Malibu Colony Cove neighborhood. This includes the area north of the ocean, south of the Malibu City limits, west of Guernsey Avenue and east of the Ventura County Line.

The Woolsey Fire has burned 96,949 acres and was 94 percent contained Monday. It has destroyed at least 1,500 structures and damaged another 341 more.

The Woolsey Fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 in the area of Alfa Road and East Street, south of Simi Valley. On Nov. 9, it jumped the south side of the 101 Freeway at Chesebro Road near Calabasas and began spreading into Malibu.

The cause is under investigation.