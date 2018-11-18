MALIBU (CBSLA) — Firefighters Sunday have increased containment around the catastrophic Woolsey fire to 88 percent, a day after President Donald Trump toured the devastation.

Firefighters say the weak northeasterly winds Sunday were expected to shift directions, but crews will remain diligent in and around the burn areas.

The fire, which erupted Nov. 8, has scorched 96,949 acres, and burned 1,130 structures. There have been three deaths, and three firefighters have been injured.

“This has been a tough day when you look at all of the death from one place to the next,” Trump said Saturday before flying back to Washington.

The day was filled with mixed emotions, especially in the Malibu area, over the president’s visit in the hardest hit areas.

“We have to solve this problem, and I know that we’re going to work together. I have no doubt,” Trump said.

Some local residents welcomed the president’s visit and appreciate the federal disaster funding, while others questioned Trump’s sincerity.

“We actually haven’t had to WiFi or power for a week, so if he does provide that, that would be great,” said one resident, while another said: “From what I’ve seen in leadership, he’s now just following a PR cabinet in doing the right thing.”

Trump began his tour of fire-ravaged California in the small northern California city of Paradise. The first stop was a burned out home where an American flag was on display.

“No one would have thought this would have happened so the federal government is behind you. We’re all behind each other,” he said.

Deputies on Sunday were expected to open up areas of Malibu west to Guernsey Avenue, including Malibu Colony Cove at 2 p.m. The re-population will include the following areas:

• From the ocean (south);

• Malibu City limit (north);

• Paradise Cove Road (east);

• Guernsey Avenue (west);

However, areas north of those locations will remain closed. For the latest on this re-population, click here.