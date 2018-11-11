MALIBU (CBSLA) — Pepperdine University has cancelled classes at its Malibu and Calabasas campuses through the Thanksgiving holiday due to the Woolsey Fire.

University officials announced the decision Sunday morning, explaining they had conducted an “extensive evaluation” to assess the needs of the university community and the “ongoing challenges presented by the Woolsey Fire.”

Regularly scheduled classes and events held on the campuses were scheduled to resume November 26, a statement from officials confirmed, with some course instruction handled remotely in the interim.

“We realize that an extended closure of this nature raises several questions, and the University is currently creating a resource for faculty, staff, and students in order to address them,” the statement continued in part. “Faculty and staff at the Malibu and Calabasas campuses, including critical support personnel and additional staff needed for campus operations, will receive more information regarding work schedules for the period of November 14 through November 21.”

Officials promised to keep the community updated on the impact of the fire as new information was made available.

The statement followed the university’s shelter-in-place plans for the 3,500 individuals on campus as the flames spread to Malibu over the weekend. Those plans were lifted Saturday amid controversy among parents, students and faculty.

In a tweet from the university’s verified Twitter account Sunday, officials stated: “The day after the #woolseyfire threatened our campuses, most students are now with family and friends. All are safe.”

Powered by Santa Ana winds and dry air, the Woolsey Fire erupted Thursday afternoon in Ventura County before it raced into Los Angeles County, burning through areas from Calabasas west to Point Mugu State Park, north into Simi Valley and south to PCH.

By Sunday afternoon, it had scorched more than 130 square miles, destroying at least 177 homes and forcing the evacuation of more than 265,000 people.

Those looking for information on family or friends can call the Ventura County Joint Information Hotline at 805-465-6650.