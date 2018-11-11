WOOLSEY FIRE:177+ Homes Destroyed, 265,000 Evacuated
Filed Under:InstaStory, Thousand Oaks, Woolsey Fire

THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – Here are the latest evacuations and road closures due to the Woolsey and Hill fires burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Mandatory Evacuations:

  • Malibu – entire city plus areas south of the 101 Fwy, Ventura line to Malibu Canyon
  • Hidden Hills – entire community
  • Monte Nido – entire community (evacuate NORTHBOUND toward Chatsworth)
  • Topanga – entire community (evacuate NORTHBOUND toward Chatsworth)
  • Some portions of Calabasas, Agoura and Westlake Village.
  • Bell Canyon – entire community
  • Oak Park – entire community
  • Thousand Oaks – T.O. Blvd north to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to Highway 23
  • West of Highway 23 – south of E. Olsen Road, north of Pederson Rd.
  • South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23
  • South of Highway 101, east of Reino Rd., north of Potrero Rd., east to the L.A./Ventura County line
  • Ventura Freeway between Westlake Boulevard on the west, Mulholland Highway to the south and Las Virgenes Road to the east.
  • North of Kanan Road, west of Lindero Canyon to Erbes Road extending north to Sunset Hills Boulevard.
  • Point Mugu Naval Base
  • Camarillo Springs – All areas
  • Vallecito Trailer Park – All areas
  • California State University Channel Islands – All areas
  • Dos Vientos
  • South Coast
  • West Hills
  • Wood Ranch and Long Canyon

Road Closures:

  • Potrero Rd. is closed between Rancho Dos Vientos and S. Lewis Rd.
  • Hwy 118 eastbound is open
  • Hwy 101 both directions at Valley Circle to Reyes Adobe
  • Hwy 1 (Pacific Coast Hwy) all lanes being used as southbound lanes (Topanga to Int. 10)
  • Bell Canyon Rd. at Valley Circle Blvd.
  • Borchard at Los Vientos Dr.
  • Lynn Rd. at Reino Rd.
  • Potrero Rd. is closed between Rancho Dos Vientos and S. Lewis Rd.
  • Kanan Rd. Between Westlake Bl. and Lindero Canyon Rd.
  • Falling Star Ave. at Kanan Rd.
  • Erbes Rd. at Avenida De Los Flores
  • Erbes Rd. at Sapra St.
  • Erbes Rd. at El Monte Dr.
  • Blackbird Ave. at Lindero Canyon Rd.

Evacuation Centers:

  • Thousand Oaks High School – 2323 N. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
  • Palisades High School, 15777 Bowdoin St., in Pacific Palisades.
  • FULL: Taft High School at 5461 Winnetka Ave. in Woodland Hills.
  • Thousand Oaks Teen Center – 1375 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 (at capacity)
  • Goebel Senior Adult Center – 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 (at capacity)
  • Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center – 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave. Simi Valley, CA 93063
    No animals accepted
  • Taft Charter High School – 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91364
  • Hansen Dam Equestrian Center – 11127 Orcas Avenue, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342
    Accepting large animals
  • FULL: Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.)
    Accepting large animals
  • Borchard Community Center – 190 Reino Road. Newbury Park, CA 91320.
    • N-95 masks available.
    • Accepting small animals.
  • Camarillo Community Center – 1605 East Burnley St. Camarillo, CA 93010.
    • N-95 masks available.
    • Accepting small animals.

Animal Shelters

  • Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001
    • Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258
      Accepting large animals
  • Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010
    • Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258
      Accepting small animals
  • Simi Valley Animal Shelter – 670 W Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley · (805) 388-4341
    • Accepting small animals
  • Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.) (at capacity)
    • Los Angeles County Animal Services
  • Hansen Dam Equestrian Center – 11127 Orcas Avenue, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342
    • Los Angeles County Animal Services
      Accepting large animals
  • Earl Warren Show Grounds- 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Check-in at Gate C off of Calle Real (opens at 12:00pm)
    • Accepting large animals
  • VCA Animal Hospitals are offering free boarding assistance to affected families – call ahead, list is here
  • If you need large animal assistance, please call (805) 388-4258
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s