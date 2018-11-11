Comments
THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – Here are the latest evacuations and road closures due to the Woolsey and Hill fires burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Mandatory Evacuations:
- Malibu – entire city plus areas south of the 101 Fwy, Ventura line to Malibu Canyon
- Hidden Hills – entire community
- Monte Nido – entire community (evacuate NORTHBOUND toward Chatsworth)
- Topanga – entire community (evacuate NORTHBOUND toward Chatsworth)
- Some portions of Calabasas, Agoura and Westlake Village.
- Bell Canyon – entire community
- Oak Park – entire community
- Thousand Oaks – T.O. Blvd north to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to Highway 23
- West of Highway 23 – south of E. Olsen Road, north of Pederson Rd.
- South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23
- South of Highway 101, east of Reino Rd., north of Potrero Rd., east to the L.A./Ventura County line
- Ventura Freeway between Westlake Boulevard on the west, Mulholland Highway to the south and Las Virgenes Road to the east.
- North of Kanan Road, west of Lindero Canyon to Erbes Road extending north to Sunset Hills Boulevard.
- Point Mugu Naval Base
- Camarillo Springs – All areas
- Vallecito Trailer Park – All areas
- California State University Channel Islands – All areas
- Dos Vientos
- South Coast
- West Hills
- Wood Ranch and Long Canyon
Road Closures:
- Potrero Rd. is closed between Rancho Dos Vientos and S. Lewis Rd.
- Hwy 118 eastbound is open
- Hwy 101 both directions at Valley Circle to Reyes Adobe
- Hwy 1 (Pacific Coast Hwy) all lanes being used as southbound lanes (Topanga to Int. 10)
- Bell Canyon Rd. at Valley Circle Blvd.
- Borchard at Los Vientos Dr.
- Lynn Rd. at Reino Rd.
- Potrero Rd. is closed between Rancho Dos Vientos and S. Lewis Rd.
- Kanan Rd. Between Westlake Bl. and Lindero Canyon Rd.
- Falling Star Ave. at Kanan Rd.
- Erbes Rd. at Avenida De Los Flores
- Erbes Rd. at Sapra St.
- Erbes Rd. at El Monte Dr.
- Blackbird Ave. at Lindero Canyon Rd.
Evacuation Centers:
- Thousand Oaks High School – 2323 N. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
- Palisades High School, 15777 Bowdoin St., in Pacific Palisades.
- FULL: Taft High School at 5461 Winnetka Ave. in Woodland Hills.
- Thousand Oaks Teen Center – 1375 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 (at capacity)
- Goebel Senior Adult Center – 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 (at capacity)
- Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center – 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave. Simi Valley, CA 93063
No animals accepted
- Taft Charter High School – 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91364
- Hansen Dam Equestrian Center – 11127 Orcas Avenue, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342
Accepting large animals
- FULL: Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.)
Accepting large animals
- Borchard Community Center – 190 Reino Road. Newbury Park, CA 91320.
- N-95 masks available.
- Accepting small animals.
- Camarillo Community Center – 1605 East Burnley St. Camarillo, CA 93010.
- N-95 masks available.
- Accepting small animals.
Animal Shelters
- Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001
- Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258
Accepting large animals
- Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010
Accepting small animals
- Simi Valley Animal Shelter – 670 W Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley · (805) 388-4341
- Accepting small animals
- Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.) (at capacity)
- Hansen Dam Equestrian Center – 11127 Orcas Avenue, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342
Accepting large animals
- Earl Warren Show Grounds- 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Check-in at Gate C off of Calle Real (opens at 12:00pm)
- Accepting large animals
- VCA Animal Hospitals are offering free boarding assistance to affected families – call ahead, list is here
- If you need large animal assistance, please call (805) 388-4258