Woolsey Fire Doubles To 83,275 Acres, Destroys 177+ Homes And Forces Evacuation Of 265,000Fire crews were making progress on the Woolsey Fire with Cal Fire reporting Sunday morning that containment had increased to 10 percent. However, strong Santa Winds were expected to return on Sunday afternoon through Tuesday, which could make it difficult for firefighters.

Woolsey Fire: Santa Ana Winds Returning As Containment Grows To 10%

Thousand Oaks Gunman's High School Coach Speaks About Sexual AssaultThe Thousand Oaks shooter's high school track coach says that he assaulted her.

Woolsey Fire: Westlake Village Residents Return To Find 'Nothing But Rubble'At least 17 homes in the Westlake Village area on Saturday were a total loss as a result of the wildfires in Southern California.

Poor Air Quality Spurs Smoke Advisory Amid Raging Woolsey FirePoor air quality was affecting Southern California residents as the Woolsey fire continued to burn Saturday.

'It's Just Hard To Process': Woosley Fire Leaves Calabasas Residents HeartbrokenResidents in a Calabasas community were devastated Saturday as the Woolsey fire scorched six homes.

Woolsey And Hill Fires: Evacuations, Road Closures And School ClosuresHere are the latest evacuations and road closures due to the Woolsey and Hill fires burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Smoke From Woolsey, Hill Fires Leads To Unhealthy Air QualityAsh and huge plumes of smoke from the massive Woolsey and Hill fires have degraded the air quality across the Los Angeles region.

Firefighter Union President Rips Trump For 'Demeaning' Comments About California WildfiresThe president of the California Professional Firefighters criticized President Trump on Saturday after he threatened to withhold federal payments to the state, claiming its forest management is "so poor."

Army Vet Blocked From Voting Over Flag On T-Shirt, Accused Of Supporting TrumpA poll worker is accused of refusing to let a military vet vote in Lake Forest.