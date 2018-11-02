Filed Under:Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – Reality star Farrah Abraham avoided jail time as part of a plea agreement Friday in connection with her alleged assault of a security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel in June.

gettyimages 1020262476 ‘Teen Mom’ Star Farrah Abraham Pleads Guilty In Altercation At Beverly Hills Hotel

Farrah Abraham attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 20, 2018 in New York City. (Getty Images)

The 27-year-old former “Teen Mom” star appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court and plead guilty to one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. She was sentenced to two years of probation, five days of community labor and 12 hours of anger management counseling.

She was also prohibited from returning to the hotel’s Polo Lounge.

As part of her deal, one misdemeanor count of battery was dropped.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Abraham was asked to leave the hotel, located at 9641 Sunset Blvd., after getting in an argument with guests in the hotel restaurant, Beverly Hills police said at the time.

Abraham struck a male security guard in the face with her forearm and grabbed his ear when he tried to prevent her from re-entering the hotel, police said. That is when officers were called.

Abraham appeared intoxicated when she was taken into custody, police said.

The security guard did not require hospitalization.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s