BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – Reality star Farrah Abraham avoided jail time as part of a plea agreement Friday in connection with her alleged assault of a security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel in June.

The 27-year-old former “Teen Mom” star appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court and plead guilty to one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. She was sentenced to two years of probation, five days of community labor and 12 hours of anger management counseling.

She was also prohibited from returning to the hotel’s Polo Lounge.

As part of her deal, one misdemeanor count of battery was dropped.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Abraham was asked to leave the hotel, located at 9641 Sunset Blvd., after getting in an argument with guests in the hotel restaurant, Beverly Hills police said at the time.

Abraham struck a male security guard in the face with her forearm and grabbed his ear when he tried to prevent her from re-entering the hotel, police said. That is when officers were called.

Abraham appeared intoxicated when she was taken into custody, police said.

The security guard did not require hospitalization.

