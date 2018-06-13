BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – Reality star Farrah Abraham was arrested early Wednesday morning on allegations that she assaulted a security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The 27-year-old Abraham, known from the MTV shows “16 and Pregnant” and “Teen Mom,” was charged with misdemeanor battery and trespassing.

According to Beverly Hills police, at around 1:20 a.m., Abraham was asked to leave the hotel, located at 9641 Sunset Blvd., after getting into an argument with guests in the hotel’s restaurant.

Abraham struck a male security guard in the face with her forearm and grabbed his ear when he tried to prevent her from re-entering the hotel, police said. That is when officers were called.

Abraham appeared intoxicated when she was taken into custody at 1:48 a.m., police said.

The security guard did not require hospitalization.

Abraham was booked on $500 bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate records. Her court hearing is set for Friday.