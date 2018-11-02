LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles FC’s expansion season came to an end when it was knocked out of the playoffs Thursday night in a game which was blemished by homophobic chants and egregious fan behavior.

Real Salt Lake defeated LAFC 3-2 at a sold out Banc of California Stadium to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.

After LAFC had tied the score at 1-1 in the 31st minute, the referee called both teams to the sidelines for a temporary stoppage because LAFC fans were throwing items onto the field.

Broadcast replays appeared to show RSL goalkeeper Nick Rimando being pelted with ice.

“We had to stop the game for things being thrown?” Salt Lake coach Mike Petke told reporters in his postgame comments, according to the Los Angeles Times. “That’s a new one for me.”

Several warnings were issued by the public address announcer, threatening to suspend play and arrest anyone caught throwing items, the Times reported.

The LAFC 3252 Independent Supporters Union – which made up of diehard fans – tweeted its own warning during the game.

“DO NOT throw any items in the stands. If projectiles land on pitch MLS will suspend the match. Those caught will be issued bans from the league.”

Then, towards the end of the match, thousands of fans took part in chanting a homophobic slur, according to the Times. It was the same slur, “puto,” which was heard during LAFC’s home opener against the Seattle Sounders back in May.

At the time, LAFC and the 3252 issued a statement condemning the chant and saying that “any fans identified as participating in this offensive chanting will be removed from the stadium.”

The behavior garnered reaction from former NBA star Jason Collins.

I’m really disgusted by the behavior of the fans of @LAFC. Throwing things on the field and homophobic chanting is something this organization & the @MLS need to address immediately.”

CBS2 was reaching out to LAFC and California Highway Patrol, which handled security inside the stadium, for comment and information regarding whether there were any arrests.