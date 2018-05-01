Filed Under:Banc of California Stadium, LAFC

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Football Club’s inaugural season may just be getting underway, but the newest MLS expansion team is already warning its fans against using what some say is a gay slur.

A statement issued Monday evening condemned the shouts of “puto” that were heard during the LAFC’s game against the Seattle Sounders at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday.

The “offensive” chants accompanied goal kicks by Seattle Sounders FC goalkeeper Stefan Frei during LAFC’s 1-0 victory, the team said.

While such shouts are considered commonplace among Mexican fans when the opposing goalkeeper takes a goal kick, LAFC officials say any fans who participate in similar chants at Banc of California Stadium “will be removed from the stadium and the Club will revoke their season membership.”

gettyimages 940471644 LAFC To Remove Fans For Anti Gay Chants, Offensive Language

Fans look on during an LAFC match (Photo credit: Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

“The offensive goal kick chant is wrong and not what we are about,” said LAFC President and Owner Tom Penn and Josef Zacher, President of the 3252 Independent Supporters Union in a joint statement. “We ask that all of our fans and Supporters work to hold each other accountable to eliminate this from Banc of California Stadium.”

Team officials pledged to enforce a zero-tolerance policy towards “the use of offensive language and inappropriate chants” at the new stadium.

The 3252, which is comprised of affiliate supporter groups and independent supporters with active LAFC season memberships, posted its own statement on Instagram calling the chant an “intolerable ‘tradition'”.

Last year, Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), which governs the World Cup, cleared the Mexican national team of improper conduct by their fans following complaints that the chant was used during a match against Cameroon.

Comments (14)
  1. Benjamin Dover says:
    May 1, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    LMAO! So now the owners are prohibiting what the US Constitution considers free speech?

    Reply Report comment
    1. Jose Sanchez says:
      May 1, 2018 at 2:55 pm

      Congrats LAFC for taking a stance on this disgusting habit brought over from Mexico and perpetrated by some classless individuals . I am a officially a fan.

      Reply Report comment
  2. Harold Seaward (@Mrjspicoli) says:
    May 1, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    So is he a puto?

    Reply Report comment
  3. Two Buck Chuck (@Rain_On_Canvas) says:
    May 1, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    What a bunch of putos

    Reply Report comment
  4. Bunk Strutts says:
    May 1, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    ¡Putos del mundo, uníos!

    Reply Report comment
  5. Gabriela Roll Quevedo says:
    May 1, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    LOL, oh my gosh! it’s a freaking stupid tradition. It’s funny -especially if your Mexican. Put your big boy panties back on.

    Reply Report comment
  6. thepresscalifornia (@thepresscalifo1) says:
    May 1, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Came here from Drudge. Left for http://www.PressCalifornia.com for more real California news.

    Reply Report comment
  7. James Benoit says:
    May 1, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    What about calling them “jotos?” Is calling jotos jotos banned too?

    Reply Report comment
  8. David Lindsay (@DavidDlinz) says:
    May 2, 2018 at 5:22 am

    Caramba! These putos are off the rails in Mexifornia again!

    Reply Report comment
  9. Michael (@Michael61561242) says:
    May 2, 2018 at 5:46 am

    Those fans that are kicked out for screaming “puto” should organize and pool their money to hire skywriters to write “PUTO” in the air visible from stadium during games.

    Reply Report comment
  10. Robert Elmore says:
    May 2, 2018 at 6:17 am

    Control, control, control. US teams would be laughed out of Europe. Viva La Liga.

    Reply Report comment
  11. Mojo56 says:
    May 2, 2018 at 7:26 am

    Tradition? The team has played 1 home game…EVER! Also, I hope this statement was posted in Spanish otherwise I’m pretty sure the target audience didn’t get the message.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch