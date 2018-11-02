LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 46-year-old man suspected in multiple armed sexual assaults in Los Angeles – and one of the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives – has been sighted on the East Coast.

Greg Alyn Carlson was spotted in the small town of Mount Pleasant, North Carolina, the FBI reported Friday, where he has ties. He is believed to be driving a stolen white 2017 Hyundai Accent with South Carolina license plate NKI-770. He may be in possession of a stolen pistol.

Carlson, who has been at large since Sept. 6, 2017, was placed on the most wanted list in September.

Carlson is suspected in an armed burglary that occurred on July 13, 2017, in the L.A. area during which he attempted to sexually assault a woman, the FBI reports. He was apprehended by LAPD in September of 2017.

After being charged with burglary, assault with intent to commit rape and assault with a deadly weapon, Carlson was released on bail.

According to the FBI, Carlson fled California and made his way to Mount Pleasant. He then left South Carolina in a rented car with cash and a stolen handgun.

On Nov. 22, 2017, he led police on a high-speed pursuit in Hoover, Alabama, and escaped, the FBI reports.

On Nov. 28, 2017, he was spotted in in Jacksonville, Fla., and then Daytona Beach two days later.

Authorities believe he is responsible for several armed sexual assaults in the L.A. area.

Carlson previously resided in Santa Monica and Redondo Beach.

He is described as white, 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds with brown and graying hair.

A reward of up to $100,000 is available for information leading to an arrest. Anyone who believes they were victimized by Carlson should call LAPD at 213-486-6910.