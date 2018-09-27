LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 46-year-old man suspected in armed sexual assaults in Los Angeles has been added to the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

The FBI and Los Angeles police announced Thursday that Greg Alyn Carlson has been at large since Sept. 6, 2017.

“Greg Alyn Carlson joins the notorious Top Ten list because he is considered an enemy to the public and we believe his violence may escalate,” said Paul D. Delacourt, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s L.A. Field Office, in a statement. “My hope is that his photograph will be viewed by many on the Internet, on every phone, in every newspaper and on television sets across the world until he is caught.”

Carlson was suspected in an armed burglary on July 13, 2017, in the L.A. area during which he attempted to sexually assault a woman, the FBI reports. A warrant was issued for his arrest in that case and he was apprehended by LAPD in September of 2017.

After being charged with burglary, assault with intent to commit rape and assault with a deadly weapon, Carlson was released on bail.

According to the FBI, Carlson fled California and made his way to Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. He then left South Carolina in a rented car with cash and a stolen handgun.

On Nov. 22, 2017, he led police on a high-speed pursuit in Hoover, Alabama, and escaped, the FBI reports.

On Nov. 28, 2017, he was spotted in in Jacksonville, Fla., and then Daytona Beach two days later.

Authorities believe he is responsible for several armed sexual assaults in the L.A. area. No details regarding those cases were immediately disclosed.

Carlson has previously resided in Santa Monica and Redondo Beach. He may be in possession of a stolen pistol and was last seen driving a stolen white 2017 Hyundai Accent rental car with South Carolina plate NKI-770.

He is described as white, 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds with brown and graying hair.

A reward of up to $100,000 is available for information leading to an arrest. Anyone who believes they were victimized by Carlson should call LAPD at 213-486-6910.