  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:West LA, Westchester

WEST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police believe the same group of burglars are responsible for smash-and-grab burglaries at a Baskin Robbins in West Los Angeles and a pizza shop in Westchester early Friday morning.

capture216 Smash And Grab Burglars Hit West LA Baskin Robbins, Westchester Pizza Shop

Baskin Robbins in West Los Angeles. (CBS2)

At around 1:30 a.m., six suspects pulled up to a Baskin Robbins in the 11600 block of Wilshire Boulevard in two cars and used an ax to break into store, according to Los Angeles police.

The owner of the Baskin Robbins told CBS2 that the store was also targeted in a similar break-in last year. That prompted the store to change where it kept its money. This time around, the burglars did not get to the cash. Investigators obtained surveillance video of the incident.

capture59 Smash And Grab Burglars Hit West LA Baskin Robbins, Westchester Pizza Shop

Melody Pizza in Westchester. (CBS2)

At around 4 a.m., a group of suspects broke into Melody Pizza in the 9100 block of South Sepulveda Boulevard. The suspects smashed the front window of the shop and fled with cash.

The suspects in both burglaries had the same physical descriptions and modus operandi, police said.

The break-ins also had similar characteristics to smash-and-grab burglaries which occurred earlier this month in West Hollywood and Fairfax. It’s unclear if all of them are connected.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s