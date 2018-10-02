WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating whether a burglary at a clothing store in West Hollywood early Tuesday morning is connected to a similar burglary that occurred Monday in Fairfax.

At about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, thieves broke into Bape Store located at 8810 Melrose Ave., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The suspects smashed windows to get inside.

They fled in two cars. It’s unclear what exactly was stolen or how much cash was taken.

No suspect descriptions were immediately released. There was no word on how many suspects were involved.

Investigators are looking into whether this is connected to a smash-and-grab burglary which occurred Monday morning at The Cool, a clothing and shoe store located at 7718 Melrose Ave. in Fairfax, about 1 ½ miles from the Bape Store.

In that burglary, suspects could be seen on surveillance cameras using a sledgehammer to bash out a window. The suspects then grabbed several loads of clothing before fleeing in several vehicles.