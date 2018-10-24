Filed Under:lana del rey, Los Angeles Dodgers, World Series 2018

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fans are reacting to a tough loss by the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series, in which the boys in blue lost 8-4 to the Boston Red Sox.

This tiny Dodgers fan has plenty of spirit:

This fan is showing that she’s #LADedicated:

Multiplatinum recording artist Lana Del Rey cheered on her team before Game 2:

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson sees magic ahead:

If you’re looking to add another Dodgers fan to your home team, this senior pup is up for adoption:

The Los Angeles Public Library encouraged fans to keep their cool:

Local attraction Descanso Gardens had some fun with Photoshop and a rival museum:

The only Dodger to post on social media since last night’s loss is catcher Kyle Farmer, who’s all smiles:

View this post on Instagram

The Munce and The Mountain.

A post shared by Kyle Farmer (@kyle__farmer) on

By the way: the last two teams to win the World Series both lost Game 1.

