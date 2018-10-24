LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fans are reacting to a tough loss by the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series, in which the boys in blue lost 8-4 to the Boston Red Sox.

I feel good about the Dodgers tonight. Whatever is to come, let's enjoy this ride. It's so much damn fun! To the journey 🍻🙌💙⚾ #WorldSeries — DontLookAtAngie (@4Ev3rblue) October 24, 2018

good morning to Dodger fans ONLY 💙☀️ — b.ruiz (@bpaulineeee) October 24, 2018

Fun fact: #Dodgers are 3-0 this postseason when I watch the games at home… you already know where I’ll be watching game 2 at. 🤞🏽 — Robert Ponza (@robeee_12) October 24, 2018

This tiny Dodgers fan has plenty of spirit:

This fan is showing that she’s #LADedicated:

@CBSLA Last time I checked it was best of 7 … 4 more … BTW do you like my plates pic.twitter.com/SVzoUaZPgB — Sandra (@dggrfan) October 24, 2018

Multiplatinum recording artist Lana Del Rey cheered on her team before Game 2:

GO DODGERS

💙 — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 24, 2018

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson sees magic ahead:

Early innings. I was so young then. Great game Boston, see you tomorrow. #dodgers pic.twitter.com/qhi7iJ4REW — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 24, 2018

If you’re looking to add another Dodgers fan to your home team, this senior pup is up for adoption:

The Los Angeles Public Library encouraged fans to keep their cool:

Game one didn't go our way, but the Dodgers are #LADetermined. pic.twitter.com/p4qABOUg4w — L.A. Public Library (@LAPublicLibrary) October 24, 2018

Local attraction Descanso Gardens had some fun with Photoshop and a rival museum:

The only Dodger to post on social media since last night’s loss is catcher Kyle Farmer, who’s all smiles:

By the way: the last two teams to win the World Series both lost Game 1.