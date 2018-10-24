LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fans are reacting to a tough loss by the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series, in which the boys in blue lost 8-4 to the Boston Red Sox.
This tiny Dodgers fan has plenty of spirit:
This fan is showing that she’s #LADedicated:
Multiplatinum recording artist Lana Del Rey cheered on her team before Game 2:
The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson sees magic ahead:
If you’re looking to add another Dodgers fan to your home team, this senior pup is up for adoption:
The Los Angeles Public Library encouraged fans to keep their cool:
Local attraction Descanso Gardens had some fun with Photoshop and a rival museum:
The only Dodger to post on social media since last night’s loss is catcher Kyle Farmer, who’s all smiles:
By the way: the last two teams to win the World Series both lost Game 1.