  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB, Ryan Mayer, World Series

Ryan Mayer

The Dodgers dropped Game 1 of the World Series, 8-4, to the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday. That’s not exactly the start that Dodgers fans were hoping for, particularly with ace Clayton Kershaw getting the start on the mound.

Looking at the historical stats this morning may have left you feeling even worse. Winners of Game 1 of a best-of-seven World Series have gone on to win the Series 63.3 percent of the time (69-40). That trend has become even more stark in the last 20 years with the winner of Game 1 taking the Series 16 times.

Okay, so where is the good news? Well, the hope for the Dodgers in bucking this trend lies in the last two World Series champions. Both the 2017 Houston Astros and the 2016 Chicago Cubs came back from losing the first game of the World Series to win in seven games.

Dodgers fans are more than familiar with that 2017 comeback having watched it happen to their team. The 2016 series, for those that don’t remember, featured the Cubs digging a 3-1 hole against the Cleveland Indians before winning Games 5, 6, and 7 to earn their first World Series title in over 100 years.

Two years worth of data doesn’t scream “new trend” and sure, the overall numbers aren’t in the Dodgers favor. But, to quote Jim Carey in Dumb and Dumber, “So you’re saying there’s a chance?”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s