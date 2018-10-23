LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With the much anticipated World Series set to kick off Tuesday night at Fenway Park, the stakes have been upped on both coasts thanks to several friendly and high-profile wagers.

In a video posted to Twitter Tuesday morning, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore offered his counterpart, Boston Police Department Commissioner William Gross, the following bet:

“Langer’s world famous pastrami sandwiches for your crew if you win, and Boston’s finest lobsters for me, if we win, or when we win,” Moore declared confidently.

The legendary Langer’s Delicatessen has been a Los Angeles staple since the 1940s. Prior to the 2016 National League Championship Series between the Dodgers and Chicago Cubs, then LAPD Chief Charlie Beck offered up Langer’s in a similar wager with Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

Beck was forced to deliver on the bet when the Cubs won the series 4-2.

Lobster was a similar theme when U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) accepted a wager from fellow Congressman Joe Kennedy III (D-Boston).

“Ok, @RepJoeKennedy it’s on,” Schiff tweeted Tuesday. “It’s Bean Town vs LA LA Land. If the Sox prevail, sushi is on me. If the Dodgers win, lobster is on you. It’s been 30 years since the Dodgers last won, but the drought is over. Get the pot boiling because it’s going to lobstahs galore!”

It’s common practice for mayors of both competing cities to exchange wagers, but not this year, apparently. Boston Mayor Martin Walsh told reporters he’s staying away from a wager with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti due to his recent string of bad luck.

“I stopped betting after the first three bets when I became mayor,” Walsh told reporters Tuesday, according to NECN.com. “The Patriots, the Bruins and BC lost, so I said I’m going to stop. Then, the very next sports event up was the New England Patriots and Seattle and you know what happens there. I am all done betting.”

Meanwhile, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Six Flags New England amusement parks have also got into the action.

If the Dodgers win, Six Flags New England will have to fly a Dodgers flag and rename the “The Thunderbolt” wooden roller coaster to the “Dodgers Thunderbolt” for the opening weekend of “Holiday in the Park.”

If the Red Sox win, Magic Mountain must fly a Red Sox flag at its main gate and temporarily rename its “New Revolution” roller coaster “The Red Sox Revolution.”