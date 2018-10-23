LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In a historic matchup not seen since 1916, the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday at Boston’s storied Fenway Park.

The Red Sox, with MLB’s best regular-season record in 2018, have home field advantage. The first two games will take place in Boston Tuesday and Wednesday, and the series moves to Los Angeles for Games 3, 4, and 5, before moving back.

Clayton Kershaw will open the series for the Dodgers, three days after closing out the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series. Fellow left-hander Chris Sale will start for Boston.

The meeting between the two teams is replete with historical significance. The Dodgers previously faced the Red Sox in the World Series in 1916, when the team was known as the Brooklyn Robins, and lost that series four games to one, thanks in part to Babe Ruth, Boston’s pitcher in Game 2.

And while Boston’s “Curse of the Bambino” was one of the longest championship droughts in baseball history at 86 years, the team finally found victory in 2013 – thanks in part to Dave Roberts, who now manages the Dodgers, which hasn’t won a championship in 30 years.

If the Dodgers win, Roberts – whose father is African-American and mother is Japanese – would also be the first African-American to win a World Series since 1993.

The series also puts both Dodger Stadium and Fenway Park in the spotlight. Boston’s Fenway Park has been the home of the Red Sox since 1912 and is the oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball, while Dodger Stadium – which opened in 1962, is the oldest ballpark west of the Mississippi and the third-oldest overall after Fenway Park and Wrigley Field in Chicago.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)