  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adelanto, Palmdale

PALMDALE (CBSLA) – An elderly Palmdale couple missing for four days were found in a desert area near Adelanto Saturday, the husband deceased and the wife alive.

missing seniors Missing Elderly Palmdale Couple Found In Desert; Husband Dead, Wife Alive

An undated photograph of Keith and Pauline Davis. (Family photo)

Keith Davis, 87, and his wife, 91-year-old Pauline Davis, were found in an open desert area near Oro Grand, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told CBS2.

Keith was found dead at the scene. Pauline was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The couple were located after their 2011 maroon Ford Fusion was spotted in the desert. They were not in the vehicle, however.

The Davises were last seen on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 16, at their home in the 38000 block of Sage Tree Street.

The Davises have been married for 63 years and have lived in their Palmdale house for more than 50 years, their family told CBS2. Keith had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for 15 years. Pauline could not hear or see well.

The San Bernardino County coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of Keith Davis’ death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s