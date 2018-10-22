PALMDALE (CBSLA) – An elderly Palmdale couple missing for four days were found in a desert area near Adelanto Saturday, the husband deceased and the wife alive.

Keith Davis, 87, and his wife, 91-year-old Pauline Davis, were found in an open desert area near Oro Grand, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told CBS2.

Keith was found dead at the scene. Pauline was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The couple were located after their 2011 maroon Ford Fusion was spotted in the desert. They were not in the vehicle, however.

The Davises were last seen on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 16, at their home in the 38000 block of Sage Tree Street.

The Davises have been married for 63 years and have lived in their Palmdale house for more than 50 years, their family told CBS2. Keith had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for 15 years. Pauline could not hear or see well.

The San Bernardino County coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of Keith Davis’ death.