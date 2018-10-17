PALMDALE (CBSLA) – Family members are worried about an elderly Palmdale couple who went missing Wednesday morning and need their medication.

Lori Clark and her niece, Bonnie Davis, spent the day driving around Lancaster, Quartz Hill and Palmdale.

“We went everywhere, the local grocery store, her doctor’s offices,” Clark said.

Her father – 87-year-old Keith Davis, who has had Alzheimer’s disease for 15 years – and her mother – 91-year-old Pauline Davis, who can’t hear or see well.

“She can’t see the street lights anymore to tell if dad’s in the wrong place. She’s almost blind,” Clark said.

The Davises have been married for 63 years and have lived in their Palmdale house for more than 50 years.

They apparently drove away in their car, a 2011 maroon Ford Fusion, and haven’t been seen since.

Clark said her father has left before but has always come back. Her mother is missing her heart medication, which was left at the house.

Their only daughter’s biggest concern is the couple’s safety.

“That they’re hurt. No one to help them,” Clark said.