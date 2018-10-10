NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — A new system to detect sharks in the ocean is being tested off the coast of Newport Beach Wednesday.

The Clever Buoy marine monitoring system was launched near Balboa Pier Wednesday, nearly two weeks after a San Diego teenager was attacked by a shark.

The marine monitoring system, the first of its kind in the U.S., is set up on a monitoring platform beyond the surf zone and uses sonar to scan for large marine life. If the system detects shark-like movement, it sends information in real-time to lifeguards on the shore, according to Smart Marine Systems, which developed the technology.

Great white shark sightings right now are generally made by patrolling aircraft and passing boats.

Last month, a teenage boy diving for lobsters near Encinitas was attacked by a shark. He suffered traumatic injuries to his upper torso, but is recovering. There have been an uptick in shark attacks and sightings in recent years due frequent heat waves warming the waters off Southern California.