ENCINITAS (CBSLA) – A teen diver was bitten by a shark Saturday morning off a beach in the San Diego County community of Encinitas.

The 13-year-old boy was among several people diving for lobsters off Beacon’s Beach at approximately 7 a.m. when he was attacked by the shark, suffering traumatic injuries to his upper torso.

Three Good Samaritans rescued the boy and rushed him back to shore in a kayak, Encinitas lifeguard Capt. Larry Giles told reporters at a news briefing.

Encinitas lifeguards and paramedics responded and begin administering first aid. Video from the scene showed a helicopter ambulance landing on the beach.

The boy was conscious and talking as he was airlifted to a nearby hospital, Giles said.

Witnesses were unsure exactly what kind of shark attacked the boy.

“The shark was seen in the water by the bystanders, they weren’t sure exactly what type of shark it was, it was in the 11-foot range,” Giles said.

Although beaches in the area have been closed for the next 48 hours, Giles added that there has been no other shark sightings or activity reported in the area.

“The beaches are going to be closed down right now, we’re asking people not to go in the water,” Giles said. “That’s gonna be basically from La Costa Avenue, Pono Beach, all the way down to Swamis Beach in Encinitas.”