PASADENA (CBSLA) — A man was found stabbed to death in a Rose Bowl parking lot, police said Tuesday.

Witnesses called police to Lot K at about 10 p.m. after a man in his 20s was found stabbed next to his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the stabbing does not appear to be a random attack, because the man may have known his attacker and was not at the stadium to exercise.

There is no danger to other joggers and exercisers, police said, but the jogging track remains closed Tuesday morning.

