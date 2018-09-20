LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – Former rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight pleaded no contest Thursday to voluntary manslaughter for running over and killing a Compton businessman nearly four years ago and agreed to serve nearly 30 years in prison.

Knight, 52, had been initially charged with murder, attempted murder and hit-and-run for using a pickup truck to allegedly run down Carter and Cle “Bone” Sloan in the parking lot of Tam’s Burgers in the 1200 block of West Rosecrans Avenue on Jan. 29, 2015. Carter died and Sloan survived his injuries.

In January, two of his attorneys were arrested on charges that they tried to pay off potential witnesses in his murder case.

Knight, who co-founded Death Row Records, is also is accused of robbery and threatening “Straight Outta Compton” director F. Gary Gray in a separate case.

