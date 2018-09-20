  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 4PM
    5:00 PMThe People's Court
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Compton, Suge Knight

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – Former rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight pleaded no contest Thursday to voluntary manslaughter for running over and killing a Compton businessman nearly four years ago and agreed to serve nearly 30 years in prison.

Knight, 52, had been initially charged with murder, attempted murder and hit-and-run for using a pickup truck to allegedly run down Carter and Cle “Bone” Sloan in the parking lot of Tam’s Burgers in the 1200 block of West Rosecrans Avenue on Jan. 29, 2015. Carter died and Sloan survived his injuries.

gettyimages 512481940 Suge Knight Reaches Deal, Pleads No Contest To Voluntary Manslaughter

FILE — Marion “Suge” Knight appears in court for a pretrial hearing at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on Feb. 26, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

In January, two of his attorneys were arrested on charges that they tried to pay off potential witnesses in his murder case.

Knight, who co-founded Death Row Records, is also is accused of robbery and threatening “Straight Outta Compton” director F. Gary Gray in a separate case.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s