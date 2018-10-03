7-DAY FORECAST | RADAR

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Rainfall is expected across the Southland throughout Wednesday as a cold front moves through the area.

Showers are also likely Wednesday evening, and there will be a slight chance of thunderstorms.

“The cold air with this front is going to destabilize the atmosphere and that’s why we have the threat for thunderstorms in your forecast into this afternoon, even into tonight,” CBS2 Meteorologist Danielle Gersh said. “And I think we’ll see more moderate rain for the evening commute. That’s when we’ll probably have more issues.”

Light showers could linger into Thursday morning, Gersh said. Rain total could be anywhere from a quarter-inch to an inch.

On Tuesday, Riverside County issued a voluntary evacuation warning for those who live in the Cranston Fire and Holy Fire burn areas due to possible landslides and debris flows on scorched hillsides which cannot hold water. That applies to residents in Temescal Valley, Lake Elsinore, Hurkey Creek, Lake Hemet, Apple Canyon and Fleming Ranch.

Riverside County Emergency Management crews have been setting up K-Rails and sandbags near the base of several hillsides in the event of such a mudslide.

An emergency center was opened at Idyllwild School, located at 26700 Highway 243.

The arson-sparked Cranston Fire broke out in the San Jacinto Mountains in July. The 13,000-acre blaze destroyed 12 homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate.

The 23,986-acre Holy Fire broke out in the Holy Jim Canyon area in Orange County on Aug. 6 and then marched east into Riverside County towards Lake Elsinore. It destroyed 18 homes in Orange and Riverside counties and forced thousands of people to flee.

Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, was arrested on multiple arson charges in connection with the fire.

In L.A. County, there is also a slight risk of mudslides in the La Tuna Fire burn area near Burbank and the Creek Fire burn area north of Sylmar. The risk of slides will increase considerably if thunderstorms appear since they can generate heavy downpours.

The remnants of Hurricane Rosa — now a tropical depression — will not be much of a factor in the Wednesday’s rain episode, having largely migrated to Arizona and New Mexico, NWS forecasters said.

Instead, the rain will be largely a product of an upper-level low-pressure system that originated in the central Pacific.

Although not a monster, Wednesday’s weather system will be unusually strong for this time of the year, said NWS meteorologist Dave Bruno, adding that the lion’s share of the precipitation will appear between noon and midnight.

