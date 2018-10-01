LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two storms hitting the Southland this week are expected to bring rainfall and a significant cooling trend.

The first storm, which is being brought on the remnants of Tropical Storm Rosa, could cause isolated showers through Tuesday. Highs will drop into the mid-70s Tuesday in the Los Angeles and Orange County metro area.

“Rosa is a tropical storm right now packing winds of 50 miles per hour,” CBS2 Meteorologist Danielle Gersh said Monday. “It will continue to weaken over the next couple of days. It does look like it will make a direct landfall over the northern Baja peninsula into tonight and then take aim at the Four Corners.”

Isolated showers and storms are possible in the mountains and deserts Monday and Tuesday. Orange County’s forecast calls for thunderstorms, raising fears of mud slides over the Holy Fire burn area.

However, a second cold front arriving Wednesday and unrelated to Rosa could bring more widespread rain to the entire region. That low pressure trough could bring rain totals anywhere from a quarter-inch up to an inch, Gersh said.

The front will move out by Thursday. Drier conditions are expected going into the weekend.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Rosa will whip up high surf and dangerous rip currents along south-facing beaches in L.A., Orange and San Diego counties and creating perilous conditions for swimmers and surfers Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported.

The surf will build to 6 to 10 feet with local sets of 12 feet in L.A. County by early Monday morning, then slowly subside late Monday evening into early Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the NWS.

“Surf will be highest on exposed south-facing beaches. Strong rip currents will likely linger into Tuesday,” it said.

High tides of between 5 and 5.5 feet are forecast to occur during the early afternoon Monday and Tuesday, according to the NWS. At some beaches, rip currents could increase during and slightly after tidal run-up on beaches.

Additionally, minor coastal flooding is possible over low-lying coastal areas such as beach parking lots and harbor walkways, mainly around the time of high tide.

In Orange County, surf of 5 to 8 feet will pound the coast, with occasional sets of 9 to 10 feet.

High surf advisories will be in force in L.A. and Orange counties through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

