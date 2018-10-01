LAKE HEMET (CBSLA) — Voluntary evacuations have been ordered for the communities of Lake Hemet, Hurkey Canyon, Apple Creek and Fleming Ranch, all areas affected by the recent Cranston Fire, as the first storm of the fall approaches the Inland Empire.

A tweet from the County of Riverside Emergency Management Dept. sent at 12:46 p.m. Monday, said residents of those communities “should go now, this is [the] safest time to leave.” The message cited a “risk of flooding, mudflow, rock fall and other landslides during and immediately after rain.”

#CranstonFloodWatch EVACUATION WARNING- Hurkey Creek, Lake Hemet, Apple Canyon, Fleming Ranch should go now, this is safest time to leave. pic.twitter.com/bl3VScP4yr — RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) October 1, 2018

A “care and reception shelter” was opened at Idyllwild School, located at 26700 Highway 243.

Debris flows are possible in the areas affected by the Cranston Fire, which sparked July 25, destroying 12 homes, injuring three firefighters and scorching 13,139 acres.

Brandon McGlover, 32, was arrested a day after the fire started on five counts of felony arson.