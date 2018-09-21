NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — More than a dozen potential and credible victims have come forward in the case of a Newport Beach doctor and his girlfriend accused of drugging and raping women.

The DA said on Friday that investigators are being flooded by calls from women that think they might be victims.

The count is now at least a dozen women, according to the Orange County District Attorney, who have come forward to say that Newport Beach surgeon Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley drugged and raped them.

“As to Robicheaux, we’re examining crimes that may have taken place two decades ago to the present day. We’re expanding our inquiry out of state and around California,” said Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas.

38-year-old Robicheaux went to medical school in Louisiana and New York.

The one-time Bravo reality show actor talked about his perfect woman.

“I’m looking for that partner for life,” Robicheaux said.

Orange Coast Magazine voted the orthopedic surgeon 2013 bachelor of the year.

Officials say the couple worked in tandem, luring young women from bars and restaurants in Newport Beach and beyond.

The DA has hundreds of video clips and digital media that allegedly show the couple having sex with incapacitated women at Robicheaux’s Newport Beach home.

The DA has filed two cases so far alleging rape and attempted rape in 2016. Yet defense lawyers for the pair questioned Friday why their arrests came just a week-and-a-half ago.

“As we know, this investigation has now been going on for years and they were not arrested long ago. They were just recently arrested at their home. So I think that also speaks to the

seriousness of the allegations or lack thereof as far as the district attorney and law enforcement is concerned,” said defense attorney Shawn Holley.

Robicheaux and 31-year-old Riley are out of jail, each posting $100,000 bail. At last check, the doctor’s medical license has not been suspended.

Law enforcement is keeping a close eye on the couple so they cannot flee.

“They have not fled. They have not moved. They have not gone into hiding,” said defense attorney Philip Cohen.

Newport Beach Police seized illegal drugs and assault rifles from the doctor’s home in January.

The couple will be in court at the end of October.