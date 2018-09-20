SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – A homeless man was found murdered in the area of the Santa Monica Pier Thursday morning.

The victim was discovered at 6:40 a.m. under the pier by city workers, according to Santa Monica police. The victim had head injuries consistent with being struck with a blunt object.

No suspect has been identified. The victim’s name was not immediately disclosed.

This comes after three homeless men were viciously beaten while sleeping in downtown Los Angeles in the early morning hours Sunday. The suspect beat the men in the head and shoulders with a baseball bat, Los Angeles police said. The attacks occurred about 30 minutes apart. The victims were all left in critical condition.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man in his 30s with a distinctive gait. Police said the victims were all black and ages 23, 24 and 59.

Santa Monica police told CBS2 it is too early in the investigation to determine whether the murder is linked to those attacks.