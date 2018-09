LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LAPD said on Monday afternoon that a suspect beat three homeless men with a baseball bat on Sunday in downtown Los Angeles.

The attacks left the homeless men in critical condition.

They’re described as black men, ages 23, 24 and 59. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, apparently homeless, in his 30s with a “distinctive gait”.

The attacks occurred near the 700 block of Wilshire Boulevard.

Check back for updates on this developing story.