VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — Police are trying to figure out if the suspect in a machete attack at a Victorville Food-4-Less in March is the same person who attacked a woman and a girl with a similar weapon just weeks ago.

The store’s surveillance video shows the suspect casually strolling through the store when he pulls out a machete and points it a security guard before slicing him on the hand. The man and his friends ditch the packed shopping cart and run away.

There is speculation the March 12 incident is related to two machete attacks just miles away. On the night of August 27, a woman who was walking up her driveway in Victorville was attacked by a man who jumped out of a dark-colored sedan and rushed her before trying to steal her purse. He struck the woman, who had to be airlifted with major injuries. The suspect fled with her purse.

On September 1, a juvenile girl was similarly attacked five miles away. She was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The attacks have put the Victorville community on edge.

“Once it gets dark, we gotta get home,” said Deandra Woods, whose mother put her on a curfew. She said the first woman attacked is a family friend.

“I can’t lie. I’ve actually been more vigilant walking up and down this street,” said Victorville resident Trayvin Baker.

Police say that if it is the same person, he is becoming more violent with each attack.

“He’s got less fear as time goes on, if, indeed, this is the same person,” said Mara Rodriguez with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Dept.

The male suspect is described as black, between 16 and 24 years old, 5-foot-9 to 6 feet tall, with a thin build.