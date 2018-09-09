MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — The wedding guests were having a good time — eating, dancing, toasting the happy couple.

Everyone was enjoying themselves — some thought this is sick.

That is until guests started actually getting sick.

KCAL9’s Laurie Perez reported from the Moreno Valley Medical Center where many of the guests were rushed.

She spoke with a woman whose mother was one of the wedding guests who got sick. She says her mom was kept there overnight.

The good news Sunday evening is the bride’s father tells us *everyone* who was taken to the hospital is now out and home.

The bad news, of course, the day was ruined, and now the newlyweds have cancelled their honeymoon.

The newly betrothed were supposed to leave for Hawaii – instead they’re waiting for deputies to get back to them over whether this was an accident, or perhaps something deliberate.

Dozens of firefighters and multiple ambulances arrived at the Country Feels Ranch in Moreno Valley Saturday — the most unexpected kind of guests at a wedding.

The bride’s father told Perez things got dicey right after the first dance — just before 8 p.m. people started getting sick and he says within ten minutes they knew they had a bad situation and needed medical help.

He said 35 people got sick, CAL FIRE says emergency crews brought 25 of those guests to the hospital — five with serious symptoms. First responders say they arrived to find people vomiting and nauseous.

Perez went to Country Feels Ranch Sunday and was immediately asked to leave the property.

The bride’s father says Country Feels is a venue only, catering is brought in from outside. He says there were about 120 guests — all had been eating and drinking since the afternoon, no one understands yet what happened. Was it food poisoning or something else?

HazMat teams responded to the ranch and in an online statement said they ruled out hazardous materials but the investigation continues — and the Riverside County Sheriff’s department is now handling the case.

Thankfully neither the bride or groom got sick but the bride’s father told Perez she is, as you can imagine, heartbroken. The bride spent a year planning the wedding and because this all happened right after the first dance, there was no father-daughter dance, no more reception, nothing.

[Editor’s Note: Perez said the devastated bride asked us not to use her name or the groom’s name and out of respect for their privacy, we have chosen not to.]